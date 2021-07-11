OnePlus Buds Pro TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on July 22 With Nord 2 5G

OnePlus has announced the launch of OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22. The company took to its Community forum, where it also announced that select fans have the chance to test the TWS buds before the official launch. OnePlus opened applications for fans via the Community forum on July 9, and by July 17, the community team will start reviewing the application. The application date closes on the same day, and the lab reviewers names are announced on July 21. Fans will receive the package in the upcoming days with an undisclosed embargo on the product. The company is yet to disclose the buds’ features.

As the name suggests, the OnePlus Buds Pro would succeed OnePlus Buds that debuted around the same time last year. The company also unveiled the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds in October last year. To recall, the original OnePlus Buds feature white, grey, and blue colour options and outer-ear (half in-ear) fit. The buds come with 13.4mm dynamic drivers and support environmental noise-cancelling technology for better sound on voice calls. There is also support for Dolby Atmos alongside IPX4 water resistance rating. The OnePlus Buds are touted to provide 30 hours of total battery life. On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z feature a similar design and offer passive noise cancellation. The earbuds include relatively smaller 10mm audio drivers that deliver powerful bass and clear vocals. The regular Buds cost Rs 4,990 and the OnePlus Buds Z carry a price tag of Rs 2,999. Since the upcoming model is said to be a ‘Pro’ version, we can expect upgrades over the existing TWS earbuds. OnePlus may add active noise cancellation, a feature not available in the current lineup. Currently, OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G would carry a MediaTek 1200 chipset instead of Qualcomm-made processors that power all its smartphones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here