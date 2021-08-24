OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds’ India-specific pricing has been revealed, just days after Google announced the launch of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series in India on August 25. Both TWS earbuds are priced around the same range and promise loads of attractive features such as noise cancellation, large speaker drivers, and decent battery life. The OnePlus Buds Pro carry a price tag of Rs 9,990 (sale starts on August 26), and the Google Pixel Buds A-series cost Rs 9,999 - a difference of barely Rs 9. In case you’re planning to buy new TWS earbuds and considering either of two, here’s a spec sheet-wise comparison.

Design: In terms of design, both TWS earbuds look quite different as the OnePlus Buds Pro carry a long stem while Google Pixel Buds A-Series buds take inspiration from Samsung Galaxy Buds and have hooks to ensure a better fit. Even the design of the charging case differs significantly. The OnePlus Buds Pro come with a square-shaped case, and the buds have Glossy White and Matte Black colour options. The Google Pixel Buds A-series come with an oval-shaped (egg design) case that adopts Clearly White colour finish.

Audio specifications: The Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds feature custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that Google claims will give them full, clear, and a natural sound, along with Bass Boost. The earbuds support passive noise reduction and the in-built beamforming microphones will let users focus on their calls by eliminating external noise. The microphones can also be used to summon Google Assistant by using the “Hey Google!" voice command. The earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers and come with support for Dolby Atmos. The earbuds, according to OnePlus, are designed to deliver a latency rate of as low as 94 milliseconds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro succeed the OnePlus Buds from last year and come with premium features, like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They come with three different modes - Extreme, Faint, and Smart modes. The Extreme Mode brings noise cancellation of up to 40db, whereas the faint mode can cut the noise of up to 25db. In Smart Mode, OnePlus Buds Pro adjust the noise cancellation automatically depending on the ambient noise.

Features: The Google Pixel Buds A-series include an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance and capacitive touch sensors for music, calls, and Assistant controls. There’s also a motion-detecting accelerometer and single IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection to play and pause music automatically. The OnePlus Buds Pro also come with an IPX4 rating and support “special features" such as the OnePlus Audio ID and Zen Mode Air. The company explains the Zen Mode Air also provides five relaxing white noise options to “help you focus on your tasks and reduce stress." The OnePlus earbuds will work more efficiently with OnePlus smartphones.

Battery: The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are touted to deliver to five hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case. A 15-minute charge is said to deliver up to three hours of playback time. The OnePlus Buds Bro claim to deliver 38 hours of combined battery life with the charging case. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds come with OnePlus’ Warp Charge fast charging tech support and come with Qi wireless charging.

Dimensions and measurement: Lastly, each earbud of the Pixel Buds A-Series measures 20.57×29.21×17.53mm and weighs 5.10 grams. The Pixel buds charging case measures 62.99×46.99×24.89mm. On the other hand, each OnePlus Buds Pro measures 32x23mm, and the case measures 60x49x24mm.

