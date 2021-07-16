OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone on July 22 in India. Alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the smartphone maker is also bringing its OnePlus Buds Pro true wirless earphones. The OnePlus Buds Pro were a rather silent member of the rumour mill till OnePlus dropped the name, saying that its high-end TWS earphones will launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. OnePlus is said to bring an “adaptive noise cancellation" technology with the OnePlus Buds Pro, the company has revealed ahead of the launch. In an emailed conversation with CNet, OnePlus’ head of Research and Development tells the website that the company has been working on the OnePlus Buds Pro since last July.

The new Active Noise Cancellation tech from OnePlus will use three mics on the earbuds to cancel out the ambient noise. The company told CNet that the earbuds monitor exterior noises, allowing it to then “intelligently produce noise-cancelling counter frequencies." The OnePlus Buds Pro will be able to adjust “how much noise cancelling is needed, auto-tuning itself from a minimum of 15 decibels to a maximum of 40db." Further, the OnePlus Buds Pro are said to come with 28 hours of combined battery life with ANC. Without ANC, the OnePlus Buds Pro will be able to put out up to 38 hours of combined battery life including the charging cae.

Like other OnePlus products, the OnePlus Buds Pro will also offer Warp charging support, where users can get up to 10 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. There will also be wireless charging on the OnePlus Buds Pro, but it will be limited to a speed of 2W on Qi wireless chargers. The OnePlus Buds Pro, according to the revealed details, looks set to take on higher-end products like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Apple’s AirPods.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here