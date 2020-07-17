OnePlus Buds to Feature Warp Charge Tech, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life and More

OnePlus has revealed that its first-ever true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds, will support the company's Warp Charge technology. The OnePlus Buds which are scheduled to be unveiled on July 21 alongside its affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone, will offer the ability to charge from 0 to 100% in just 10 minutes, OnePlus marketing project manager, Jay Liu, revealed in an interview with TechRadar. Furthermore, the earbuds are also claimed to offer 30 hours of total battery life on a single charge as well.

Liu explained that the company added the new Warp Charging tech since users typically charge their headphones right before they use, unlike their phones, that are charged when the battery is low. Liu also added that the OnePlus Buds case will pack a 430mAh battery that will support a maximum charging speed of 5V/1.5A and any charger with over 10W rating can be used to fast charge the OnePlus Buds case. Liu was also quoted saying that OnePlus Buds, however, will not be getting wireless charging support because that would 'add to the cost of the earbuds.'

There has been no word on the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus Buds and other features for instance noise-cancellation support. Therefore, it seems OnePlus will unveil everything when it finally launches the OnePlus Buds on July 21 which is less than a week away from now.