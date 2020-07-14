OnePlus Buds Wireless Earbuds Are Arriving Alongside The OnePlus Nord; Remember The Name

OnePlus has confirmed that the company will be launching its first true wireless earbuds on July 21. This is the first official confirmation from OnePlus about the wireless earbuds and is expected to be revealed alongside the OnePlus Nord smartphone. These will be called OnePlus Buds, but that’s pretty much everything OnePlus has said about the wireless earbuds, so we cannot say for sure whether these will have noise cancellation, what sort of battery life stats to expect and how much these will cost. That means we cannot really set up any expectations in terms of what its competition would be.

“Now you know the name. See our first truly wireless earphones July 21. #OnePlusBuds,” is all OnePlus said on Twitter. There has been persistent chatter that OnePlus will be launching true wireless earbuds soon. There is even the belief that the design could be closely inspired by the Apple AirPods. This wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus has made earphones because they have a solid line-up of wireless earphones already in place. These include the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (Rs 1,999), the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (around Rs 4,490) and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless (around Rs 2,999).

All eyes though are on the OnePlus Nord smartphone, which is expected to be a truly affordable Android smartphone from the phone maker. It is also being seen as a return to the roots for OnePlus, which started out making truly fantastic affordable Android smartphones offering a premium user experience, many years ago. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB RAM, a 6.55-inch display with the 90Hz refresh rate and a quad camera setup at the back led by a 48-megapixel camera. It is expected that the OnePlus Nord will be priced below $500, at least for the entry spec variants, which means this could be priced closer to the Rs 35,000 price point in India. In fact, you can preorder the OnePlus Nord tomorrow onwards on Amazon.in in India.