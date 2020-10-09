OnePlus Buds Z Design Leaked Ahead of OnePlus 8T Launch Event

OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus 8T smartphone constantly ahead of the official launch on October 14, with the company most recently giving us a glimpse of the gloss glass back panel of the OnePlus 8T in a post on its forum. Apart from the OnePlus 8T, the Chinese manufacturer is also rumoured to unveil a new set of truly wireless earbuds, which will possibly be called the OnePlus Buds Z. Now, a report claims that the OnePlus Buds Z have been spotted in the code of OnePlus's OxygenUpdater app. The report shows us what the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z could look like, when actually launched.

The report published in 9to5Google says that the APK from OxygenUpdater contains images of the OnePlus Buds Z. The new images hint at the difference between the design of the speculated OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Buds TWS that the company launched back in July, alongside the OnePlus Nord smartphone. While the design of the earbuds keeps the same stem-ended shape, it is housed in a completely reshaped charging case. The new case is seen to have a pill-shaped design with a much wider horizontal design, as opposed to the OnePlus Buds' vertical, half-circle design. The buds are also placed horizontally inside the new case, instead of going in vertically in the OnePlus Buds case.

Further, the OnePlus Buds Z seem to have a silicone ear tip instead of the open-ear plastic tip of the OnePlus Buds. The silicone eartips provide for a more snug fit inside the ear. The report also said that the OnePlus Buds Z seems to have two colour options - White and Silver.

The OnePlus Z earbuds are expected to be unveiled by the company alongside the OnePlus 8T during OnePlus' online event on October 14. OnePlus had also teased a pair of earphones earlier this week. In the teaser, OnePlus shared an image of what seems to be a silicon ear-tip along with the words "A whole new world of sound. Coming soon." The October 14 event could reportedly see OnePlus launching five more products apart from the OnePlus 8T smartphone.

It is reported that the OnePlus Buds Z will be a more affordable version of the OnePlus Buds. However, there is no indication from OnePlus itself if its next TWS earphones will be a cheaper option or not.

The OnePlus launch event on October 14 will start at 7:30PM IST and can be streamed across OnePlus social media handles and the company's official website.