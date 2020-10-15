OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched Alongside OnePlus 8T

OnePlus launched its latest OnePlus 8T smartphone on Wednesday, October 14. Alongside the OnePlus 8T smartphone, OnePlus also launched two earphones - the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition. The OnePlus Buds Z are the company's latest Truly Wireless earphones and are a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus Buds that were launched in July alongside the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition, on the other hand are a more bass-focused version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, launched exclusively for the Indian market.

The OnePlus Buds Z have been priced at Rs. 3,190 - Rs. 1,800 less than the OnePlus Buds' Rs. 4,990 pricetag. The truly wireless earbuds have been launched in two colours - Grey and White. OnePlus is also bringing two special colour editions in collaboration with California-based artist Steve Harrington. The earbuds are also being sold at an introductory price of Rs. 2,990 if customers pre-book the earbuds on OnePlus.in starting October 15. Pre-booking on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores will begin on October 26. The earbuds will be available for purchase starting November 2.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Based Edition have been launched at the same price as the normal OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones at Rs. 1,999. The earphones are available in two colours - Bass Blue and Reverb Red. The OnePlus BUllets Wireless Z - Bass Edition will be sold via a limited sale on OnePlus website and OnePlus Store app on October 15. Further, the earphones will be sold on Amazon and Flipkart, along with offline stores starting October 16.

The OnePlus BUds Z come with IP55 dust and sweat resistance. Unlike the OnePlus Buds, the OnePlus Buds Z come with silicone eartips to provide a better fit and passive noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds Z include 10mm audio drivers that deliver powerful bass and crisp sound. The OnePlus Buds, in comparison, feature 13.4mm drivers and IPX4 water and dust resistance rating.

The OnePlus Buds Z further provide a combined 20 hours of battery life, including the charging case. It also supports fast charging. OnePlus has claimed that the OnePlus Buds Z will prodive three hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. The OnePlus Buds Z come with Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with all the smartphones. Exclusive features for OnePlus users include an ultra low-latency audio delivery when using Gaming Mode on a OnePlus smartphone. The earbuds also come with touch controls for playback and voice calls.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition come with 9.2mm drivers for enhanced bass and rich sound. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition have a 100ms low latency, and Warp Charge support that allows 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. The total battery backup on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition comes at 17 hours, three hours less than the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z's 20 hours of claimed battery life.