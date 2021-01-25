OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition TWS Earbuds Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3,699

The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS earbuds have debuted in India, months after the company launched the vanilla OnePlus Buds Z. The new limited-edition earbuds feature a two-tone purple and mint colour finish along with unique caricatures and designs on both the buds and the charging case. The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition are available for OnePlus Red Cable Club members until 11:59 PM on January 26. Regular buyers can purchase the device starting January 27 through the OnePlus site, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus offline stores.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 3,699, while the original OnePlus Buds Z are currently retailing at Rs 2,799 on the OnePlus India site. The regular OnePlus Buds Z debuted in India in October 2020 (alongside OnePlus 8T) with a price tag of Rs. 3,190.

The new OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS earbuds' specifications are identical to the regular model. The earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and sweat resistance and silicone ear tips to provide a better fit and passive noise cancellation They also include 10mm audio drivers to deliver powerful bass and crisp sound. The OnePlus Buds TWS earbuds from July 2020, in comparison, feature 13.4mm drivers and IPX4 water and dust resistance rating.

Add a dash of color to your life with impressive sound quality and stunning looks with the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition.Red Cable Club early access sales live now: https://t.co/QjzoAncwDk pic.twitter.com/q1VwnPJi1O — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 25, 2021

The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition further provide a combined 20 hours of battery life with the charging case that also supports fast charging. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Z will provide three hours of music playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 and are compatible with all the smartphones. Exclusive features for OnePlus users include an ultra-low-latency audio delivery when using Gaming Mode with OnePlus smartphones. The earbuds also come with touch controls for playback and voice calls.