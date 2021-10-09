OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Will Have Type-C Cable, Glossy Case: Leaked Image Hints

Ahead of their global launch alongside the OnePlus 9RT on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2‘s retail box has been leaked to show people what the upcoming OnePlus TWS earphones’ box will look like. While there will be no OnePlus 9T, OnePlus is still bringing a mid-cycle update for the OnePlus 9R with the OnePlus 9RT. As phone manufacturers are focusing on honing their product line-up with more mid-range phones, OnePlus is also chiming in and will introduce their more affordable OnePlus 9RT.

Caught in the rumour mill was the information that the company would launch the phone and the OnePlus Buds Z2 together. However, before the company could officially showcase the upgraded sibling of their wireless buds, the images of the product’s retail box are now on social media. The images have been released by known tipster Evan Blass who goes by the name @evleaks on Twitter. Blass shared the images of the OnePlus Buds Z2 retail box, showcasing the elements inside the box. The box packs three sizes of silicon ear tips and comes with a USB type-C charging cable and the user manual. The main attraction of the in-box contents is the wireless charging case that cradles the OnePlus Buds Z2. The case shown in the image is black and glossy with OnePlus branding in the middle.

Apart from the contents, the image reveals that the Buds will be kept alive with a 520mAh battery, that as reports claim, can power the OnePlus Buds Z2 charging case for 38 hours. Moreover, the buds can perform as per your requirements for 7 hours on a full charge. Other sources also revealed that the Buds will be available to interested buyers in two primary colours, i.e., black and white.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Official Renders in Black & White color options— the brand's new affordable TWS. The Buds Z were quite popular in India so I believe it'll be the same for these.#OnePlusBudsZ2 pic.twitter.com/0qdEzsfHHs— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 8, 2021

Another tipster who goes by the name Max Jambor claimed that the wireless buds will come equipped with Dolby Atmos, along with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ingress Protection (IP) 55.

Are you excited about the new OnePlus Buds Z2? We know we are.

