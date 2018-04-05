English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6
OnePlus might be launching a set of wireless earphones along with its next flagship, the OnPlus 6.
OnePlus Bullet Wireless earphones have been spotted on Bluetooth certification website. Representative Image. (Image: ebay)
After the confirmation of OnePlus 6 as the next flagship smartphone by the company, OnePlus is now expected to bring an accessory along with the launch of the OnePlus 6. As per a recent listing on Bluetooth certification website, a set of wireless earphones by OnePlus might be making their way to the market soon. As the earlier 'wired' earphones by the company were called OnePlus Bullet, the upcoming ones are expected to be termed as 'OnePlus Bullet Wireless'.
Now the listing has revealed a limited set of information about the earphones. OnePlus Bullet wireless comes with the model number BT31B and is powered by a Qualcomm BlueCore CSR8645 chipset. It offers Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and might just sport a complete wireless connectivity like the Apple Airpods.
The wired counterparts of these, launched two years ago, are still available for purchase online at a price of Rs 1,199. The interesting part, however, is that the company which is always supportive of a 3.5mm audio jack might be going for a wireless set of earphones as its next accessory offering. This, after certain leaked images of the smartphone have revealed a 3.5mm audio jack as well.
As far as information about the OnePlus 6 is concerned, the smartphone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with an 8GB RAM and a 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled by the end of this month, along with the OnePlus Bullet Wireless.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
