OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch

The all-new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are going to be official in a matter of two weeks. We have seen multiple leaks, rumours around the devices but it seems that the launch witness more than just the two phones.In a recent leak, we now know that OnePlus will also be launching at least two accessories to complement the phones. The first one is an update to the Bullets Wireless headphones. The new variant seems to look exactly the same as the original, with only a slight design change to earpieces and the silicon ear loops have been removed. The second accessory is the Warp Charge 30 car charger, which by its name, seems to be a 30W car charger. This also confirms that the new OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro will feature the charging technology which first featured on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.The alleged image showing the retail packaging of the two accessories was posted by Linus Tech Tips on Twitter, and was re-posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal.OnePlus is hosting the launch event for the OnePlus 7 series and we are expecting that the two accessories will also be launched on the same date. We doubt that they will be bundled with the either of the phones, but we cannot ignore the possibility of a special launch offer.The OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a regular 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a vertical dual rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the new OnePlus 7 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, it will be a more advanced version with a 6.64-inch curved, notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is going to be a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. This one will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Previously we have seen the OnePlus 7 Pro leak on Weibo where the ‘About Phone’ screen revealed that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.