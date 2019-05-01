English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
The alleged image showing the retail packaging of the two accessories was posted by Linus Tech Tips on Twitter, and was re-posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal.
The alleged image showing the retail packaging of the two accessories was posted by Linus Tech Tips on Twitter, and was re-posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal.
Loading...
The all-new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are going to be official in a matter of two weeks. We have seen multiple leaks, rumours around the devices but it seems that the launch witness more than just the two phones.
In a recent leak, we now know that OnePlus will also be launching at least two accessories to complement the phones. The first one is an update to the Bullets Wireless headphones. The new variant seems to look exactly the same as the original, with only a slight design change to earpieces and the silicon ear loops have been removed. The second accessory is the Warp Charge 30 car charger, which by its name, seems to be a 30W car charger. This also confirms that the new OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro will feature the charging technology which first featured on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.
The alleged image showing the retail packaging of the two accessories was posted by Linus Tech Tips on Twitter, and was re-posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal.
OnePlus is hosting the launch event for the OnePlus 7 series and we are expecting that the two accessories will also be launched on the same date. We doubt that they will be bundled with the either of the phones, but we cannot ignore the possibility of a special launch offer.
The OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a regular 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a vertical dual rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the new OnePlus 7 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, it will be a more advanced version with a 6.64-inch curved, notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is going to be a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. This one will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Previously we have seen the OnePlus 7 Pro leak on Weibo where the ‘About Phone’ screen revealed that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.
In a recent leak, we now know that OnePlus will also be launching at least two accessories to complement the phones. The first one is an update to the Bullets Wireless headphones. The new variant seems to look exactly the same as the original, with only a slight design change to earpieces and the silicon ear loops have been removed. The second accessory is the Warp Charge 30 car charger, which by its name, seems to be a 30W car charger. This also confirms that the new OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro will feature the charging technology which first featured on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.
The alleged image showing the retail packaging of the two accessories was posted by Linus Tech Tips on Twitter, and was re-posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal.
OnePlus is hosting the launch event for the OnePlus 7 series and we are expecting that the two accessories will also be launched on the same date. We doubt that they will be bundled with the either of the phones, but we cannot ignore the possibility of a special launch offer.
The OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a regular 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a vertical dual rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the new OnePlus 7 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, it will be a more advanced version with a 6.64-inch curved, notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is going to be a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. This one will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Previously we have seen the OnePlus 7 Pro leak on Weibo where the ‘About Phone’ screen revealed that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- GoT Cinematographer on Battle of Winterfell Being Too Dark: People Don't Know How to Tune Their TVs
- Facebook Made All The Right Moves at F8, But Then Announced The Creepy Facebook Dating Secret Crush
- Facebook F8: Focus on Privacy as Facebook, Messenger And Instagram Aim For New Horizons
- Ajax Create Club History: All Stats from Tottenham vs Ajax in Champions League
- Spurs Misfire, Young Team Shines: 3 Things We Learned From Tottenham vs Ajax
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results