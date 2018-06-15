OnePlus Bullets Wireless Will go on Sale Soon

The Bullets Wireless, which were announced alongside the OnePlus 6 just about a month ago, are set to go on sale on June 19.The Bluetooth neckbuds have a soft silicon coating and a flexible neckband design. It also comes with a new Magnetic Control Feature called the aptX along with Dash Charge.The Bullets Wireless can resist the accidental or intentional splash of water but do not have an IP rating, similar to the OnePlus 6. The left side of the neckbands sports a USB-C port to facilitate Dash Charging, a mic, and a Bluetooth pairing button. The in-line remote can be used to call upon Google Assistant and also control the volume and music playback.Dash Charge of just 10 minutes can give up to five hours of music playback, a handy addition indeed.Everyone loves party tricks and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless has one that is very functional as well. The Magnetic Control feature that lets you pause music playback when you clip the earbuds together. The tips of the earbuds have tiny magnets which allow music playback to be paused as soon as they're clipped together. This little party trick works on any Android phone, even an iPhone.In OnePlus 5 or devices above, the music will resume automatically once the clips are separated. This particular feature is disabled by default, but can be changed by heading into Settings > Sound & vibration > Earphone mode, toggle Auto Play to enable.The Bullets Wireless will set you back ₹3,990.