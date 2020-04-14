OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bluetooth Earbuds Launched at $49.95 (~Rs 3,800)

OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest pair of wireless earphones, still sticking to the same wireless earphones design with a connecting wire, and not moving on to the true wireless design that most companies have begun adopting. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are priced at $49.95 (~Rs 3,800), and in the brief segment of the presentation where it was announced, OnePlus stated that the key selling feature is its ability to offer 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of playback.

The Bullets Wireless Z comes with IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, come with Bluetooth 5 and fast pairing for easy usage with devices. It also comes with a magnetic attachment between its earpieces. In terms of features and specifications, the Bullets Wireless Z appear to come with the same details that the Bullets Wireless 2 come with. There are four different colours — black, blue, mint and oat, and will likely come with handsfree access to virtual assistants directly.

The only bit of detail that OnePlus has announced in terms of performance is "super low latency", which may sound interesting to gamers, but in terms of the sound quality on offer, there isn't really a lot to go on. Nevertheless, it is anyway an incremental upgrade at best, and it now remains to be seen when the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is launched in India as well.

