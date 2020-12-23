OnePlus CEO Confirms OnePlus Watch Coming in Early 2021, Availability of Wear OS Still Not Known

OnePlus Watch is a highly anticipated upcoming product from the Chinese smartphone maker. While there have been several reports about the OnePlus Watch in the past few months, we have got another official word on the existence of a smartwatch. This time, from the company's CEO Pete Lau, who has said that the OnePlus Watch will be released early next year. Lau was responding to OnePlus users on Twitter, where the OnePlus CEO asked if OnePlus fans would like the company to make an accessory it hasn't yet made.

"Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true," Lau said in a Tweet. Most recently, the OnePlus Watch was reported to come with Google's Watch OS after reports started surfacing that OnePlus and Google are working together to develop the OnePlus Watch powered by Google's Watch OS. This was, however, refuted from the company saying that OnePlus Watch is not yet confirmed to come with Google's Wear OS. The word about OnePlus working with Google to develop Wear OS for the OnePlus watch had spread after an Lau had, in an interview, hinted that the company is trying to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones.

OnePlus had itself confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Watch earlier this year and even shared a sketch of the blueprint for the upcoming smartwatch. However, the availability details still remained a mystery. Back in October, Max J claimed that the company postponed its launch indefinitely due to complications with the production or software development. However, with the CEO's comments and the recent updates tell us that the OnePlus smartwatch may see the light of the day sometime early next year.