OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau Has Given Us a Sneak Peek of Their Upcoming Smart TV

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus has kept the promise that he made exactly a year ago. He had tweeted about launching a television with their inimitable technology. As the OnePlus team relentlessly endeavours to make the digital world better with their flagship smartphones, their next step is to create intelligent connectivity at home. The result is the OnePlus TV that is slated to be launched end of this month.

Excited to take the next step forward together! What would you like to see in the OnePlus TV? Have ideas for a name? ✍️Let us know here: https://t.co/IpSnDtPxkT — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 17, 2018

As the launch date gets closer, Lau continues to unveil the defining features that uphold OnePlus’ flagship philosophy of offering the very best of technology. Last month, the CEO tweeted multiple times, beginning with OnePlus TV’s logo design story. It is inspired by classic geometric progressions similar to ancient Hindu symbols and mandalas.

The pioneering spirit of OnePlus is committed to creating better user experience. Therefore, it strives to redefine television as we know it. Lau pointed out that there are two significant aspects of a superlative TV - sound and image quality.

OnePlus TV’s 55 inch 4K QLED screen will offer ultra-high definition visuals. Additionally, it is powered by Dolby Vision to depict each image accurately down to the very last detail. It has eight speakers with an output of 50 Watts which is further bolstered by Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like sound experience. It is truly an auditory and visual treat like no other.

After years of brainstorming, building, and iterating, we are thrilled to bring you a product built from the collective imagination of what a more intelligent user experience could be. #OnePlusTV https://t.co/QN9Mo5TDFB — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 20, 2019

The pioneering spirit of OnePlus is committed to creating better user experience. Therefore, it strives to redefine television as we know it. Lau pointed out that there are two significant aspects of a superlative TV - sound and image quality.

OnePlus TV’s 55 inch 4K QLED screen will offer ultra-high definition visuals. Additionally, it is powered by Dolby Vision to depict each image accurately down to the very last detail. It has eight speakers with an output of 50 Watts which is further bolstered by Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like sound experience. It is truly an auditory and visual treat like no other.

After years of brainstorming, building, and iterating, we are thrilled to bring you a product built from the collective imagination of what a more intelligent user experience could be. #OnePlusTV https://t.co/QN9Mo5TDFB — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 20, 2019

Lau champions the cause of ‘intelligent’ user experience. While the tweet is about how they strived to achieve this, the CEO further elaborated on their vision. Their mission is to make OnePlus TV an integral part of the home environment with efficient connectivity, thereby substantially improving human interaction with technology.

In keeping with the era of Internet of Things, Lau announced that they will be utilising the Android operating system that will seamlessly connect with an android smartphone. They are working closely with Google to offer updates for at least three years. The exceptional smart TV incorporates a wide array of features including Google Assistant and Playstore.

I am proud to share news about the dedicated picture processor for the #OnePlusTV. We built the Gamma Color Magic processor to bring you best-in-class image quality on our customized #QLED TV panel with widest color gamut. Can't wait for you to experience it! pic.twitter.com/DlQS8Y8jhn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 4, 2019

Time and again the CEO highlighted OnePlus TV’s unmatched image quality. This time, their team conceptualised from scratch a revolutionary Gamma Color Magic Processor. Sure enough it will take the visual experience to the next level, along with the QLED screen and Dolby Vision.

Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/TL5ymlOWIz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 6, 2019

Then came the big reveal, OnePlus TV remote in a sleek silver design festooned with smooth black buttons. It has a prominent D-pad right at the top, with a OnePlus button, a combined back and home key, the Google Assistant button, a menu button and an empty button which is speculated to be open for users to configure.

Finally, in September, Lau gave a sneak peek of OnePlus’ much awaited exterior design. Their team believes that the TV should blend into the home environment effortlessly not only through better connectivity, but also world-class design. It should look good even when it is switched off.

Meanwhile, there has been much excitement amidst fans who are ardently waiting for the ‘big launch’. It will be released in India first, to gratify millions of OnePlus enthusiasts. Lau’s tweets have garnered GIFS galore such as ‘Shut up and take my money’ and multiple ‘Woohoos. Reportedly, the launch date is Sep-tember 26, 2019, and just as Lau, we are waiting with bated breath for ‘the gift of sound and vision’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.