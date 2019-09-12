Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau Has Given Us a Sneak Peek of Their Upcoming Smart TV

As the launch date gets closer, Lau continues to unveil the defining features that uphold OnePlus’ flagship philosophy of offering the very best of technology.

Brand Studio |

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau Has Given Us a Sneak Peek of Their Upcoming Smart TV
As the launch date gets closer, Lau continues to unveil the defining features that uphold OnePlus' flagship philosophy of offering the very best of technology.
Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus has kept the promise that he made exactly a year ago. He had tweeted about launching a television with their inimitable technology. As the OnePlus team relentlessly endeavours to make the digital world better with their flagship smartphones, their next step is to create intelligent connectivity at home. The result is the OnePlus TV that is slated to be launched end of this month.

As the launch date gets closer, Lau continues to unveil the defining features that uphold OnePlus’ flagship philosophy of offering the very best of technology. Last month, the CEO tweeted multiple times, beginning with OnePlus TV’s logo design story. It is inspired by classic geometric progressions similar to ancient Hindu symbols and mandalas.

The pioneering spirit of OnePlus is committed to creating better user experience. Therefore, it strives to redefine television as we know it. Lau pointed out that there are two significant aspects of a superlative TV - sound and image quality.

OnePlus TV’s 55 inch 4K QLED screen will offer ultra-high definition visuals. Additionally, it is powered by Dolby Vision to depict each image accurately down to the very last detail. It has eight speakers with an output of 50 Watts which is further bolstered by Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like sound experience. It is truly an auditory and visual treat like no other.

The pioneering spirit of OnePlus is committed to creating better user experience. Therefore, it strives to redefine television as we know it. Lau pointed out that there are two significant aspects of a superlative TV - sound and image quality.

OnePlus TV’s 55 inch 4K QLED screen will offer ultra-high definition visuals. Additionally, it is powered by Dolby Vision to depict each image accurately down to the very last detail. It has eight speakers with an output of 50 Watts which is further bolstered by Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like sound experience. It is truly an auditory and visual treat like no other.

Lau champions the cause of ‘intelligent’ user experience. While the tweet is about how they strived to achieve this, the CEO further elaborated on their vision. Their mission is to make OnePlus TV an integral part of the home environment with efficient connectivity, thereby substantially improving human interaction with technology.

In keeping with the era of Internet of Things, Lau announced that they will be utilising the Android operating system that will seamlessly connect with an android smartphone. They are working closely with Google to offer updates for at least three years. The exceptional smart TV incorporates a wide array of features including Google Assistant and Playstore.

Time and again the CEO highlighted OnePlus TV’s unmatched image quality. This time, their team conceptualised from scratch a revolutionary Gamma Color Magic Processor. Sure enough it will take the visual experience to the next level, along with the QLED screen and Dolby Vision.

Then came the big reveal, OnePlus TV remote in a sleek silver design festooned with smooth black buttons. It has a prominent D-pad right at the top, with a OnePlus button, a combined back and home key, the Google Assistant button, a menu button and an empty button which is speculated to be open for users to configure.

Finally, in September, Lau gave a sneak peek of OnePlus’ much awaited exterior design. Their team believes that the TV should blend into the home environment effortlessly not only through better connectivity, but also world-class design. It should look good even when it is switched off.

Meanwhile, there has been much excitement amidst fans who are ardently waiting for the ‘big launch’. It will be released in India first, to gratify millions of OnePlus enthusiasts. Lau’s tweets have garnered GIFS galore such as ‘Shut up and take my money’ and multiple ‘Woohoos. Reportedly, the launch date is Sep-tember 26, 2019, and just as Lau, we are waiting with bated breath for ‘the gift of sound and vision’.

