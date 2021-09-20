For OnePlus, 2022 Will Be Big Year And There Is A Lot On Their Plate: New OS And Phones, Android Updates And Camera Tech

Admit it, you have your ears on the ground for this one! OnePlus has shared more details on how the software side of things for OnePlus phones is shaping up. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the unified operating system which melds together how we know OxygenOS and ColorOS, will be rolling out next year. Massive, since it was over the summer that OnePlus and Oppo confirmed the merging of operations and most importantly, an even tighter integration between the operating systems. At this time, OnePlus phones run something called the OxygenOS while Oppo phones have ColorOS. In fact, the new OS will arrive with OnePlus’ 2022 flagship phone, after which it’ll be made available for existing phones and also follow through with further new phone launches over the year.

Lau also confirms that the next major Android update, tentatively expected to roll out in H2 2022, will be available as an update for all OnePlus global devices. The current OnePlus global smartphone line-up includes the flagship OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus 9R, the Nord series, the Nord CE series and the Nord N series. In India, the OnePlus phones currently on sale include the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the OnePlus 8T—these are priced between Rs 22,999 and Rs 69,999 making this the largest line-up of OnePhones phones, ever.

It is expected that what OnePlus refers to at this time as the Unified And Upgraded Global Operating System will retain the fast and smooth as well as lightweight nature of OxygenOS that’s currently available on OnePlus phones while adding more features and functionality that are available in Oppo’s ColorOS. While not confirmed at this time, there could be a chance that the OxygenOS and ColorOS naming could continue as is, with the underlying codebase and development being combined. That may help retain the identity that OnePlus and indeed Oppo phones have built over the years, which resonates with their user base.

There will be significant focus on the camera performance and functionality in OnePlus phones. Lau confirms that the improvements will include focus on optimising power consumption as well making the camera app even easier for point-and-shoot photography. The partnership with renowned Swedish photography giants Hasselblad will focus on optimisations including Natural Colour Calibration and computational photography, with customized sensors and customised optical lenses providing the hardware foundation. Some of the newer functionality available in the cameras on the upcoming OnePlus phones, will also include advanced zoom capabilities, new colour filter array and improved image stabilization.

OnePlus recently rolled out the OxygenOS for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones which adds the Hasselblad XPAN mode for a classic camera photography experience as well as optimisations to HDR, fixes for image sharpening, stability of auto white balance as well as improved dynamic range in low-light photos and improvements for reducing battery consumption for the camera app and reducing launch time by half. In our review of the Hasselblad XPAN Mode on the OnePlus 9 series of phones, we had noted, “From what I have been able to experience with the Hasselblad Xpan Mode on the OnePlus 9 Pro specifically, a lot of thought has definitely gone into trying to recreate the experience of the simpler times while taking full advantage of the extremely capable camera hardware that’s available on the OnePlus 9 series phones.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here