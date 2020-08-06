OnePlus 'Clover' Makes an Appearance on Geekbench, Could be an Affordable Smartphone Option

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone which has made a rather surprise appearance on Geekbench. Going by the listing, the device is called "OnePlus Clover" which could be an interval code name for the phone, and it is rumoured to be the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's another mid-range smartphone offering. Interestingly, OnePlus recently rolled out its latest affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, and it appears that the company doesn't want to stop with at that.

As per the rumoured specifications of the latest OnePlus smartphone, Geekbench suggests that the OnePlus Clover will house 4GB of RAM and will reportedly run on Android 10. But, what is significant is that Geekbench makes it clear that it will definitely be an entry-level offering from the company. The listing reveals that under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor with a base frequency of 1.84GHz. Apart from that, there are no details that have been disclosed by the listing.

As OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed or hinted at a new smartphone, there is a chance that this listing is inaccurate or even false. In fact, earlier reports suggested the existence of another smartphone code-named "OnePlus Billie" with Snapdragon 690 SoC in the pipeline. Therefore, going forward, one has to wait and see how things unfold in the days ahead.