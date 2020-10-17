OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms Exit From Company

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed his exit from the company in a post on Friday. The announcement came days after a Reddit user published photos of what appeared to be internal OnePlus emails - detailing the change in leadership across several operations and verticals at the company. Those emails then suggested that Carl Pei, who was very much in charge of the OnePlus Nord line-up, is no longer in that position. OnePlus, based on Shenzen, China was founded by Pete Lau and Pei back in 2013, and the company launched its first OnePlus One smartphone in December 2014.

In the post published on OnePlus forum, Pei noted that he made a "difficult decision," after his association with the company for seven years. Although his future plans remain unclear to the public at the moment, the post added that the former OnePlus executive would take some time off "to decompress and catch up" with family and friends. Pei further explained that the last few years at the company had been his "singular focus" and everything else took a "backseat." He also thanked Lau for "for taking a chance in this kid without a college degree."

Thanks, Carl. And best of luck. https://t.co/HIjIGfRAwh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) October 16, 2020

With Pei's departure, OnePlus would have some big shoes to fill, and the official announcement over his replacement is still awaited. Recently, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus 8T - the latest addition to the OnePlus 8 flagship series. OnePlus also has a pocket friendly OnePlus Nord smartphone that recently got a new Gray Ash colour variant. The OnePlus Nord comes with quad rear cameras, dual selfie cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G and a 4115mAh battery. Its price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.