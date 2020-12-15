OnePlus Completed 7 Years and Is Holding an Anniversary Sale for Its Community to Celebrate

Seven years ago, a smartphone company debuted that would soon become a global phenomenon thanks to its affordable range of what was then known as flagship killer smartphones. Over time, OnePlus also launched a range of products such as OnePlus TVs. This year, the company also launched a new product line – OnePlus Nord, which starts at INR 24,999, which made it the No.1 smartphone brand in the affordable premium segment in India as per the latest Counterpoint Quarterly report for Q3 2020. The brand also expanded its audio product offerings with the launch of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and the OnePlus Buds Z, in its quest to create a connected ecosystem at various affordable price points.

One thing that has stayed the same since OnePlus launched is its community of fans who have stuck with the company as it listened to their feedback and kept improving their smartphones with each iteration and helped the company become the top smartphone company in India. As OnePlus celebrates its seventh anniversary, it’s a given that the community would get access to some never-before-seen deals and offers. We’ve compiled a list of all the deals and offers from OnePlus that you absolutely cannot miss out on during their 7-Year Anniversary celebrations that’s currently ongoing.

Log on to OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app to avail the offers below:

You can avail up to INR 2000 instant discount with HDFC Bank card transactions and Easy EMI options, and upto 10% cashback on select American Express® Card transactions on purchasing OnePlus smartphones from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and Amazon.in.

You can avail a complimentary INR 500 discount voucher if you buy OnePlus smartphones on the OnePlus Store app. You can buy OnePlus Power Bank at a special price of INR 777 and avail 10% off on all OnePlus audio products from December 17.

Moreover, you can also participate in the “Spin the Wheel” activity on the OnePlus Store app on December 17 and win exciting OnePlus goodies. Similarly, you could participate in The Great OnePlus Lucky Dip on OnePlus Store app and win exciting OnePlus products every day too.

Red Cable Club members can avail the following anniversary special offers:

The company recently introduced OnePlus Red Cable Life, a new bundled proposition after the success of Red Cable Care. You can avail exciting benefits including 12 months of extended warranty, 12 months of 50 GB cloud storage and priority service and an additional 12-month complimentary membership of Amazon Prime at a discounted price of INR 999 for being a part of Red Cable Life.

You can also participate in the special Anniversary Lucky Draw on OnePlus Privé and win exciting rewards on December 17. From December 17 onwards, Red Cable Club members who are OnePlus 3 to 6T device users and are willing to upgrade to OnePlus 8, 8 Pro or 8T can gain complimentary Red Cable Pro membership and a OnePlus Power bank as well.

Members can also purchase the new subscription plans for Red Cable Pro and Red Cable Pro with Amazon Prime on Red Cable Privé at an exciting price from December 25 onwards.

You can avail the following benefit on the Red Cable Pro membership until the end of December too wherein you could purchase any OnePlus smartphone at OnePlus experience stores and get Red Cable Care membership (worth INR 2499) at just INR 99 or purchase any OnePlus smartphone on the OnePlus store app and get a complimentary Red Cable Care membership.

Benefits of visiting OnePlus offline stores during anniversary celebrations:

On December 17, the first 10 OnePlus 8T customers at a OnePlus Experience store will gain a complimentary INR 3000 accessories coupon. Similarly, the 11th to 30th OnePlus 8T customers, and 30th to 70th 8T customers will gain complimentary INR 2000 and INR 500 accessories coupons respectively. The coupons will be valid for a period of one month, starting from the purchase date.

You can also avail instant discount of up to INR 2000 on HDFC card transactions. You can also avail affordability schemes with Bajaj Finance at the stores.

If you are a Red Cable Club member, you can visit the OnePlus Service Centers on December 17 to avail up to 15% discount on smartphone spare parts, no-service fee on your smartphone repair and a chance to win OnePlus goodies via 'Bowl of Happiness' lucky draw. As a Red Cable Club member, you can also get up to INR 3000 discount for exchanging your old OnePlus device for a new one.

In addition, if you’re looking to purchase the OnePlus 8T 5G and the OnePlus 8 Series 5G on Amazon.in, you can now avail up to INR 2000 and INR 3000 instant discount respectively with HDFC Bank card transactions. You will also get a 10% discount on select OnePlus audio products on Amazon.in and Flipkart on December 17 and 18.

There’s never been a better time to pick up these latest OnePlus devices.

Exciting offers on OnePlus TVs:

If you’ve been eyeing OnePlus TVs, then this is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. The OnePlus TV Y series 32inch and 43inch have been further discounted by INR 1000 and will now be available at INR 13,999 and INR 23,999 respectively. You can avail instant discounts for OnePlus TVs upon purchase with HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, as well as Debit Card EMI transactions up to INR 4000. You can also enjoy no-cost EMI up to 6 months on purchase of OnePlus TVs Y Series, and up to 12 months no-cost EMI upon buying OnePlus TVs Q1 Series on all major banks' card transactions. The above offers are available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores, as well as Amazon, Flipkart and other partner stores until the end of December 2020.

The writer is an independent Journalist.