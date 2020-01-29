OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
OnePlus is going on a 10-city, eight-country world tour with the Concept One, and you can even attend a product briefing session if you're too intrigued by it.
OnePlus drew eyeballs and raised eyebrows in equal proportions when it unveiled the Concept One smartphone. Earlier this year, OnePlus used the CES 2020 stage to unveil a concept phone which used an electrochromic glass on top of the rear camera to make it look as if it simply dissolves into the glass, when not in use. Now, fans of the brand and intrigued users in India can catch a glimpse of what the hype is about in person, between February 8 and 14, at OnePlus Experience Stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Alongside seeing the device in person, OnePlus is even hosting a one-off "product briefing" session for the most intrigued people at 10AM on February 8, where attendees will also get a chance to interact with members of OnePlus' product development team. The OnePlus Concept One has been a divisive product — while some have found it an interesting piece of technology, others have taken to various forums to question the real utility of a product like the Concept One. While it might seem like a neat gimmick at the onset, using an electrochromic glass at the rear raises its own problems. The biggest of these is durability — if you drop the phone and break the glass, it can be incredibly expensive (and difficult) to fix.
That, though, is not an issue here, since OnePlus does not quite intend to make this into a production device. Instead, it is only showing what its R&D department can do with a smartphone. In any case, the upcoming 'world tour' should help answer many questions around it. The device will be hosted at OnePlus' Connaught Place store in Delhi, High Street Phoenix store in Mumbai, and Brigade Road store in Bengaluru. Further information regarding the Concept One preview, along with a link to register for the product session on February 8, can be found in OnePlus' official forum post regarding the tour.
