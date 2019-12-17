OnePlus Concept One is a Mystery Smartphone that Will be Unveiled at CES 2020
This is the first time that OnePlus will be unveiling a concept smartphone, and it will be interesting to see what the brand has on offer.
This is the first time that OnePlus will be unveiling a concept smartphone, and it will be interesting to see what the brand has on offer.
Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced that it will introduce its first-ever concept phone, the 'OnePlus Concept One' at CES 2020. The OnePlus Concept One special event will be held from January 7 to 10 next year, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Wynn, Las Vegas. Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, recently revealed that the company will host its own special event at CES next month.
Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro soon. Recently, a prototype of the upcoming device had been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The back panel of the device showed off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.
The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills
- WhatsApp Delete Messages: Everything You Must Know About Self Destructing Messages
- ISL 2019-20: AIFF Assures 'Appropriate Action' After Mumbai City FC Coach Accuses Referee Used Racist Gestures
- 'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Looked Like