OnePlus Confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Powered Flagship Coming in First Half of 2021

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 888 5G flagship chipset that will power most of the Android flagships in 2021 during its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 on December 1. As Qualcomm announced its new processor, several companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme also confirmed that their smartphones next year will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, OnePlus comes as the latest brand to announce that it will launch a Snapdragon 888-powered flagship smartphone in the first half of 2021.

OnePlus posted an official video on the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 website. “We believe that the technological innovation of this flagship platform in 5G, games, camera, and other aspects will contribute to the high-end flagship to be launched by OnePlus in (the) first half of next year,” a OnePlus executive says in the video. While it is not a surprise for OnePlus to use the top-end Qualcomm chipset in its flagship smartphones, it is still a noteworthy announcement coming from the brand itself. OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 9 series in the first half of next year.

Before OnePlus, Xiaomi also confirmed that its Mi 11 flagship would be launched with the Snapdragon 888 chipset very soon. The Redmi sub-brand's General Manager also said that has also said that its smartphones will also make use of Qualcomm's new processor. Further, Oppo also said in an official video that its upcoming Find X flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and will launch in the first quarter of 2021.

During the virtual presentation, Qualcomm also showed off a graphic naming more smartphone brands as partners. Prominent names like Asus, Motorola, Vivo, Black Shark, Nubia, and more were listed by the American chipmaker. The list however, missed Samsung, Google, or Sony. This still doesn't mean that the chipset won't be seen on a Samsung or Google or Sony device.