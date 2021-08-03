OnePlus Says That The Nord 2 Which Exploded Did Not Have Any Defect While The User Has Disappeared From Twitter

Just hours after a OnePlus user shared in a now-deleted Twitter thread that his wife’s OnePlus Nord 2 phone exploded, the smartphone maker has released an official statement confirming that there was no manufacturing or product defect in that OnePlus Nord 2. They also say that they are in touch with the user to address their concerns and have completed an internal analysis of the phone. OnePlus does not elaborate what the external factors are which led to the OnePlus Nord 2 phone exploding. The OnePlus Nord 2 buyer, who is Bengaluru based, has since deleted the Twitter thread and the Twitter account (@eranksh) from which he shared photos of the phone with a damaged back panel, sides and display.

In an official statement shared with News18, OnePlus says, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We reached out to the concerned user immediately after hearing about this incident and initiated a thorough internal investigation.” They also add, “The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, we remain in close touch with this user and have offered our support to address their concerns and ensure their wellbeing.” OnePlus emphasises that all products undergo thorough quality and safety tests, including various pressure and impact tests, to ensure that they remain safe to use.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here