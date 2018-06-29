English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OnePlus Could Introduce a 5G-Ready Smartphone in 2019
In theory, 5G would be capable of delivering speeds up to 20 gigabits per second.
OnePlus 6. (Representative Image.)
Founder and CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, announced that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could be launching a 5G-ready device in 2019. Lau made the statement during his keynote address at MWC Shanghai’s Global Device Summit. However, Lau did not confirm if the 5G smartphone would be the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7T. 5G (5th Generation) would be the next big step with regard to mobile communication technology since it would mean users can have a higher data transfer speed over wireless networks. In theory, 5G would be capable of delivering speeds up to 20 gigabits per second.
According to a report by Ericsson, 20 percent of all data traffic in 2023 would be that of 5G. Ericsson also predicts that the 5G subscriptions will become available in India from 2022, but even then, the total mobile data traffic per month in India is expected to grow five times by 2023 -- rising from 1.9 Exabyte (EB) in 2017 to 10 EB by 2023. Also, the first commercial smartphones supporting 5G are expected early next year. The deployment of 5G, according to Ericsson, could help telecom operators reduce per gigabyte data cost by 10 times, compared to current 4G networks.
Although 5G is expected early next year according to Ericsson’s report, it still could be a move which proves to be a little premature with regard to the Indian market. However, it also means that users will get a device which is ready for the future and can hence be used for much longer.
