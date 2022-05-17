OnePlus Could Launch Another Smartphone In India Very Soon: All Details

OnePlus is having a busy 2022, with more than three models already launched this year. And now, the company is lining up another smartphone, which is likely to be called OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

The device will be officially unveiled in China on Tuesday, and soon you might see it on shelves in the Indian market as well. According to a tipster, the Ace Racing Edition smartphone is likely to be renamed for the country and launched in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Apple Starts Testing Foldable Device Which Has A Colour E-Ink Display

OnePlus Ace launched in China and came to India in the form of the OnePlus 10R. So it is possible that the Racing Edition of Ace series could sit below the OnePlus 10R in the series for consumers.

The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC and offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. With this hardware, OnePlus could have a solid offering for the gamers segment in the market.

The device could probably have a mid-range price tag because it utilises an LCD 120Hz display, instead of an AMOLED panel. For imaging needs, OnePlus could mix it up with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. This OnePlus phone should get the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 version out of the box.

And finally, you’re getting a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging via a USB Type C interface.

Also Read: Keylogger Malware: What It Is, How It Affects Your Devices And How To Keep Yourself Safe

In addition to the Ace Racing Edition, OnePlus is hosting an event in Europe this week to launch the Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones and the Nord Buds. The Nord 2T is tipped to be the first device to use the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

The company could bring the new Nord 2 series device to the Indian market in the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.