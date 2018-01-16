English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus Customers Report Credit Card Fraud After Shopping on Official Website

The fraud claims are mostly made by buyers who made credit card payments directly on oneplus.net.

Debashis Sarkar | News18.com@SarkDeb

Updated:January 16, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
OnePlus Customers Report Credit Card Fraud After Shopping on Official Website
OnePlus is conducting a complete audit of their website. (Image: News18.com)
Several OnePlus buyers have reported fraudulent credit card transactions after they bought something from the official OnePlus website. The issue has been raised in the official OnePlus Forum and the company has said that they are already investigating it.

“I purchased two phones with two different credit cards, first on 11-26-17 and second on 11-28-17. Yesterday I was notified on one of the credit cards of suspected fraudulent activity, I logged onto credit card site and verified that there were several transactions that I did not make,” a buyer said in the forum.

The company has alerted buyers to be touch with their banks for any suspicious transactions while they investigate these fraud transactions. “If you suspect that your credit card info has been compromised, please check your card statement and contact your bank to resolve any suspicious charges. They will help you initiate a chargeback and prevent any financial loss,” said a OnePlus staff member named Mingyu.

The fraud claims are mostly made by buyers who made credit card payments directly on oneplus.net. So, if you use any third party like PayPal, you should be safe. OnePlus is conducting a complete audit of their website.

Here is the official statement from OnePlus regarding the issue.

