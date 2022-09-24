OnePlus Diwali Sale: All Deals On OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10R And OnePlus Nord Devices

OnePlus festive season sale is in full-swing. The sale, which began on September 22, will end on September 30th. During the OnePlus Diwali sale, all OnePlus smartphones, smart TVs and other accessories are on sale with attractive discounts. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones during the OnePlus Diwali sale. Let’s take a look.

During the OnePlus Diwali sale, which ends on September 30, OnePlus is offering extra discounts and no-cost EMI options for Axis Bank users. The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus Nord devices are some that are available for a heavy discount during the OnePlus Diwali sale.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone, priced at Rs 66,999 on the OnePlus website, is available for a discounted price of Rs 61,999 during the OnePlus Diwali sale. Apart from this, buyers can avail Rs 6,000 off on the smartphone using Axis Bank cards or EMI transactions, bringing the effective price of the OnePlus 10 Pro down to Rs 55,999 during the sale.

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

OnePlus 10T 5G

The recently-launched OnePlus 10T 5G is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. During the OnePlus Diwali sale, buyers will be able to avail up to Rs 5,000 off on Axis Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions on the OnePlus 10T 5G, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 44,999 during the sale.

The OnePlus 10T 5G was launched last month with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R, company’s affordable flagship is normally priced at Rs 38,999 onwards. During the Diwali sale, the OnePlus 10R will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 32,999 during the OnePlus Diwali sale. Further, buyers can reduce the price by another Rs 3,000, bringing the effective price of the smartphone down to Rs 29,999 during the OnePlus Diwali sale.

The OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 10R comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the latest Nord device from OnePlus and it is priced at Rs 28,999 onwards in India. During the Diwali sale, you will be able to purchase the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G at an effective price of Rs 24,999, including a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 onwards in India. During the OnePlus Diwali sale, buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone for as low as Rs 22,499, which includes a discount of Rs 1,500 on purchases made using Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India with a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the affordable 5G offering from OnePlus, is priced at Rs 18,999 during the Diwali sale, a Rs 1,000 discount over its Rs 19,999 sticker price. The smartphone can further be bought for Rs 17,499 during the sale, with a Rs 1,500 discount on Axis bank cards and EMI transactions.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched with a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus Norrd CE 2 Lite 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

