OnePlus Doorstep Service Now in Six Indian Cities; You Need Not go to a Service Center

OnePlus has rolled out the doorstep service option in six cities in India, after the successful pilot run for the same over the past few months. OnePlus customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune can now book doorstep service option at their home or office for support or repair services. The process is simple. You open the OnePlus Care App on your OnePlus smartphone and then select the device model under "Book a Repair". At this point, you search and identify your location, and then select the "Get an engineer to visit your location" option. The process suggests that an assigned repair engineer will then connect with you within a stipulated window and schedule a visit for troubleshooting and repairs on-site.

Unlike a lot of other similar doorstep services, the OnePlus service will have the engineer visit you and rectify any issue with the OnePlus phones—and not send someone to simply collect the product with the engineer then coordinating with you over a call. OnePlus says this service will be available for all pin codes and areas within the city limits of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

OnePlus says that they have opened exclusive service centers in Kolkata and Indore since the start of the year, and there will be ESCs in Aurangabad, Baroda, and Lucknow before the end of H1 2020.

