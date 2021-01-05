OnePlus Fitness Band May Launch in India on January 11, Other Key Specs and Pricing Tipped

OnePlus recently teased the development of its first fitness band via a tweet. It appears that device namely OnePlus Band (moniker unconfirmed) would launch in India soon as its dedicated Amazon micro-site is now live. Additionally, the website hints that the smart band would come with sleep and heart rate tracker and feature dust and water-resistant build. The website has also added a 'notify me' button, that will let OnePlus fans receive official updates as soon as they are out.

The Amazon website also teases the OnePlus Band in a black colour finish with at least two different silicone straps in black and orange finish. The official poster includes the text that reads, 'The New Face of Fitness' with 'Coming Soon' written next to it. Meanwhile, notable tipsters Mukul Sharma and Ishan Agarwal claim that the device may launch on January 11 with a price tag of around Rs 2,499. Tipster Sharma via his YouTube channel (stufflistings) also suggests that the fitness band would feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display with 24x7 heart rate and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. Sensors onboard reportedly include 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, though it may also have GPS support. For connectivity, it is tipped to support Bluetooth v5.0. The video further highlights that it may come with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and 100mAh battery that can last up to 14 days. For fitness enthusiasts, the OnePlus Band is rumoured to have 13 exercise modes.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywearHead to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

Lastly, the tipster claims that the upcoming OnePlus fitness band measures 40.4x17.6x11.45mm and weighs 10.3 grams (without the strap). Recently, images of the OnePlus Band were leaked online, hinting at a Xiaomi Mi Band 5-like design with colourful straps.

With all the incoming leaks and Amazon micro-site going live, we can expect the OnePlus Band's launch by this month only. The Chinese smartphone company is also expected to launch its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch later this year. Company CEO Pete Lau had last month confirmed that the company is working on the OnePlus smartwatch that may launch early 2021.