OnePlus Forced To Pause Android 13 Update For These Users: Here’s Why

OnePlus is busy preparing for its global launch event for the OnePlus 11 series in less than a week but the company has other issues to tackle regarding its existing users. The company is worried about the bricking incidents reported by OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners, and looks like OnePlus has finally realised that the Android 13 OxygenOS update is the culprit.

The company has even issued a Do Not Install update on its community forum but the warning has come a little too late for many who have already installed the update and are stuck with an unusable OnePlus 9/9 pro phone.

So, you must be wondering why did OnePlus delay sharing this information with the users that may have reduced the number of affected units because of the problem. Well, turns out, OnePlus did not have its OxygenOS team available at work because of the Chinese New Year.

As strange as it may sound, one has to credit the company for being candid about the reason, but that is unlikely to go down well with those who are still using the OnePlus 9/9 Pro models.

“During the initial rollout to a small subset of users, we noticed a few of them faced an issue where the update would not boot. To avoid having more users affected, we immediately stopped the rollout and started investigating the issue,” OnePlus has highlighted in its post here.

The affected version was OxygenOS 13 F.19 with the firmware LE2111_11.F.19 on the OnePlus 9 and LE2121_11.F.19 for those with the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. It has also issued a new update version F.20 to fix the devices that were restarting after installing the F.19 version.

The company realises the mistake at its end, and wants to compensate for any user affected by the issue to reach out to a service centre or ship the device using the OnePlus mail order repair service. OnePlus assures that their devices will be reset to the previous settings and they won’t lose any data stored on the phone.

