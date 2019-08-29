OnePlus Gets It Right With OnePlus 7T

OnePlus was launched in China in 2013 with an aim to offer best specs at the lowest prices in the premium smartphone category. It has carved a niche in the Indian market by staying true to that very legacy. Its powerful handsets with top notch performance appeal to photographers, gamers and social media users.

According to a Hong Kong-based research firm called Counterpoint, OnePlus was the fastest growing premium smartphone in India in 2018. In May 2019, it had a global launch of the OnePlus 7 in Bengaluru; which according to the words of Carl Pei, Co-founder, was “the biggest launch event ever”. It was a sign of things to come.

As we step into the festive season, OnePlus has added to the cheer. Recent leaks of One Plus’ new offering on platforms like Price Baba and On Leaks has stirred the curiosity of its Indian fans. The brand new phone is OnePlus 7T and its defining feature is a major change in the rear camera.

OnePlus 7T’s predecessors have rear camera lenses placed vertically. This model has taken a completely new route to enclose them in a circular module with the lenses placed horizontally and a dual LED flash just below them. The lenses are creatively separated with slim white lines shaped like arrowheads. Photography enthusiasts and visual storytellers are sure to be gratified.

Carl Pei, at the launch of OnePlus 7 had said that it was ‘designed to be held’ with its smooth curved edges and sleek body. The glossy OnePlus 7T stays true to its founder’s vision with an ultra-smooth AMOLED display screen which is about 6.5 inches and the signature curved edges. It is predicted to have retained certain display specs such as a tiny bezel at the bottom, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a water drop notch right on top.

If you take a good look at the leaked video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1MWVRBUD0c&feature=youtu.be, you’ll notice that the power button and alert slider are located on the right, while the volume rockers are on the left. There is a microphone hole at the top, while the speaker, SIM slot, and USB Type-C port are located at the bottom.

A little birdie tells us that the OnePlus 7T is priced slightly lower that the 7 Pro which makes it a true triumph, right at the cusp of affordability and frontline mobile technology. It will bring about a paradigm shift in how we interact with our phones as OnePlus is a flag bearer of the fastest smartphones offered at the best price.

