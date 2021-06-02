OnePlus Getting Into Cryptocurrency? Company Asks Users About Crypto Investments In Blockchain Survey

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker may be looking to venture into cryptocurrency. The company was recently found to be doing a survey on blockchain research that is aimed at getting user feedback on cryptocurrencies. The company is asking users whether they have used trading platforms like Coinbase, Gemini, Robinhood, and Binance. The development was initially reported by MySmartPrice and the survey is titled OnePlus Blockchain Research - hinting at OnePlus venturing into cryptocurrency platform/ wallet space. The rising interest in cryptocurrencies, especially among the young people may have led OnePlus to initiate the survey. It is not possible to tell what the purpose of the survey is, but from the face, it shows OnePlus taking interest in the Cryptocurrency market.

The focus of the OnePlus Blockchain Research survey, which is a Google Form, appears to be around understanding blockchain. However, some questions hint at the development of a new Cryptocurrency platform that could be a wallet to save cryptocurrency. The survey asks questions like if a user has invested in cryptocurrency and which platforms they use for the investment. It also includes questions like what device people use for investing in crypto, if they have used any “software hot wallets” such as the Coinbase Wallet or MetaMask.

This is one of the first time we have seen hints of a mainstream smartphone maker showing interest in cryptocurrency. Earlier, Samsung was said to be supporting Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies on its Galaxy smartphones since February 2019. Samsung offers its Blockchain Wallet to provide support for the popular coins.

