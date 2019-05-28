English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus Gives Their Customers Country Specific Features
OnePlus is known as the smartphone manufacturer that strives to make the latest technology and design accessible to the majority of consumers.
OnePlus is known as the smartphone manufacturer that strives to make the latest technology and design accessible to the majority of consumers.
Loading...
OnePlus is going a step further to please its Indian and international audiences, integrating country-specific features suggested by its community into its customized Android operating system: OxygenOS. Through events and online forums, as well as the OxygenOS Beta Program, OnePlus has been developing and testing new features suggested by its fans and followers. The latest rollout of the OS has region-specific features, which means India gets its very own specifications catering to local needs. Here is what to expect:
India-specific Features
Work-Life Balance
From our desks to our desktops, and even our phones, the lines between personal and professional paraphernalia are often blurred and organizing things becomes our last priority. The Work-Life Balance feature can help - it segregates app notifications into ‘work’ and ‘life’. You can set windows of time for minimum distraction from either. For example, 9 am to 5 pm can be set to receive only work notifications and calls.
Smart SMS Visualisation
When users complained about trying to find a relevant SMS in a sea of spam, especially when it comes to time-based OTPs, OnePlus brainstormed and created the Smart SMS app feature. Here, you can find important messages with ease through categorization. What’s more, OTPs can be easily copied with two taps.
Caller Identification
Another feature that was highly requested, Caller Identification allows you to filter out unwanted calls by warning you of suspected spam and recognizing businesses calls.
OnePlus Roaming
Globe-trotting OnePlus users can now do away with the hassles of switching SIM cards or searching for roaming plans before their trips. OnePlus Roaming ensures you are always connected to a mobile network.
Cricket Scores with ESPNCricinfo
In a cricket-crazy nation, it is but natural that OnePlus fans demand their scores on the go. Thanks to a partnership with ESPNcricinfo, you’ll have access to live and aired scores, as well as schedules, at your fingertips.
Global Features
Fnatic Mode
If you’re an avid gamer, Fnatic Mode can best be described as the regular Gaming Mode on steroids. It’s an immersive gaming experience that’s fit for the pros, allowing players to enhance network and background performance for lightning-fast action.
Screen Recorder
In high demand among the OnePlus community, this feature allows you to record everything happening on screen. So whether you love making demo videos, recording your gaming moves, or want to IM a friend a cool new feature you discovered, you can now do it without having to download a third-party app.
Screenshot Editor
Ever notice how we tweak screenshots differently to regular pictures before sharing? You probably only need to blur out private details or circle something you want to be highlighted. The screenshot editor makes this basic action easy - without the need to navigate the larger photo-editing menu.
Quick Reply for IM
This feature lets you watch your videos or TV shows while you reply to IM messages - no pausing or app swapping required.
Zen Mode
When you need to check-out digitally, Zen Mode restricts phone activity to only calls and camera capabilities being functional. Think of it as a quick digital detox that helps you connect IRL better.
OnePlus is known as the smartphone manufacturer that strives to make the latest technology and design accessible to the majority of consumers. The features on its newest, soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 7, is a testament to these values and its commitment to the Indian audience.
India-specific Features
Work-Life Balance
From our desks to our desktops, and even our phones, the lines between personal and professional paraphernalia are often blurred and organizing things becomes our last priority. The Work-Life Balance feature can help - it segregates app notifications into ‘work’ and ‘life’. You can set windows of time for minimum distraction from either. For example, 9 am to 5 pm can be set to receive only work notifications and calls.
Smart SMS Visualisation
When users complained about trying to find a relevant SMS in a sea of spam, especially when it comes to time-based OTPs, OnePlus brainstormed and created the Smart SMS app feature. Here, you can find important messages with ease through categorization. What’s more, OTPs can be easily copied with two taps.
Caller Identification
Another feature that was highly requested, Caller Identification allows you to filter out unwanted calls by warning you of suspected spam and recognizing businesses calls.
OnePlus Roaming
Globe-trotting OnePlus users can now do away with the hassles of switching SIM cards or searching for roaming plans before their trips. OnePlus Roaming ensures you are always connected to a mobile network.
Cricket Scores with ESPNCricinfo
In a cricket-crazy nation, it is but natural that OnePlus fans demand their scores on the go. Thanks to a partnership with ESPNcricinfo, you’ll have access to live and aired scores, as well as schedules, at your fingertips.
Global Features
Fnatic Mode
If you’re an avid gamer, Fnatic Mode can best be described as the regular Gaming Mode on steroids. It’s an immersive gaming experience that’s fit for the pros, allowing players to enhance network and background performance for lightning-fast action.
Screen Recorder
In high demand among the OnePlus community, this feature allows you to record everything happening on screen. So whether you love making demo videos, recording your gaming moves, or want to IM a friend a cool new feature you discovered, you can now do it without having to download a third-party app.
Screenshot Editor
Ever notice how we tweak screenshots differently to regular pictures before sharing? You probably only need to blur out private details or circle something you want to be highlighted. The screenshot editor makes this basic action easy - without the need to navigate the larger photo-editing menu.
Quick Reply for IM
This feature lets you watch your videos or TV shows while you reply to IM messages - no pausing or app swapping required.
Zen Mode
When you need to check-out digitally, Zen Mode restricts phone activity to only calls and camera capabilities being functional. Think of it as a quick digital detox that helps you connect IRL better.
OnePlus is known as the smartphone manufacturer that strives to make the latest technology and design accessible to the majority of consumers. The features on its newest, soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 7, is a testament to these values and its commitment to the Indian audience.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results