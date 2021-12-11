OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 12 Update After Buggy Rollout

OnePlus recently launched the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this week. The rollout was, however, mired by complaints as users reported bugs and issues with the new OnePlus software. The user complaints generally pertained to customisation options, network issues, or other issues with the overall stability of the build. Addressing people’s concern, OnePlus has said that it is aware of the issues that the OxygenOS 12 update is causing and its team is fixing them. “We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible," OnePlus told Android Police in a statement.

The OnePlus 9 series’ update to OxygenOS 12 has rather been a nightmare for the Chinese brand. An Android Police report called the update “just awful," highlighting how 120Hz refresh rate has to be turned on again and that numerous menus just crash. Users on Reddit and community forums are also saying that the update does not feel stable. Many users have said that they can’t make changes, are having issues with the network, and several tools are not working.

A report in 9to5Google said, “For a so-called stable release, OxygenOS 12 is riddled with bugs and issues that honestly make it very hard to suggest you to update and install." XDA Developers, on the other hand, even put out a PSA recommending OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users to factory reset their smartphones to improve things.

Now, OnePlus is not the only company that is having issues with Android 12 rollout. Recently, Samsung‘s Android 12-based One UI 4 beta for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also rolled out with few bugs. It is not known as to when OnePlus will release the revised OxygenOS 12 update with Android 12.

