OnePlus Has a New Place to Hide the Selfie Camera, and It's Not Under the Display

After working with pop-up selfie shooter with the OnePlus 7 Pro for a notch-less display, OnePlus is now testing a new design to hide the front camera on the razor-thin top bezel. According to a patent application with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), the Chinese tech company seems to be working on a "display apparatus" that fits the selfie shooter within the top bezel of the front panel. It essentially means that the company is not planning to add an under-display front camera on its smartphone - similar to the one available on the ZTE Axon 20 5G. However, the catch here is that the company would need to reduce the size of the front camera sensor to hide it behind the tiny hole-punch cutout.

OnePlus' the patent application describes the display apparatus as having a "high screen-to-body ratio, low production cost, high yield, and high product reliability." German publication LetsGoDigital that spotted the patent filing also published a concept render of the OnePlus smartphone based on the design. We can notice the tiny centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the top bezel - all without increasing the size of the overall bezels Interestingly, OnePlus' sister company Oppo had also filed a similar patent application last year that highlights the company's efforts to hide the selfie shooter under the screen's top bezel. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has not yet shared any details over a smartphone with the distinct front-panel design for the selfie camera.

Meanwhile, readers must note that since this is just a patent application, it is likely that OnePlus is only testing the new design for the selfie camera and the company may not commercially roll it out with the final product.

Speaking of cameras, a report recently tipped that OnePlus has partnered with Swedish medium format camera maker, Hasselblad to improve the camera system on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The alleged live images of the phone also showed the Hasselblad branding on the rear camera module. The new report contradicts an old report that suggested the presence of Leica cameras.