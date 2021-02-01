OnePlus Has Big Plans for 2021: What Does This Mean for OnePlus 9 and More?

OnePlus launched its first smart wearable device, the OnePlus Band last month, but it appears that the Chinse smartphone company has more in store. In a recent tweet, OnePlus Pete Lau teased that the company has some "big plans" for this year, but without specifying details. For months, we have seen multiple leaks that have teased the arrival of the next-generation OnePlus 9 smartphones next month, and the company has already confirmed the launch of OnePlus Watch this year. OnePlus may also refresh its existing audio and smart TV portfolio in 2021, though we are yet to hear more about those products.

OnePlus CEO in his latest tweet notes, "It’s hard to believe, but January is just about over, which means we’re already a full month into 2021. We've got big plans this year, though—just wait and see." The company is already expected to improve the camera features for its next smartphone lineup. Notably, OnePlus has also partnered with Leica to improve the camera hardware on the next OnePlus smartphones. The company may use Leica optics on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones that are rumoured to launch in March. The two devices may also carry the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Notably, both the phones are said to feature a 120Hz display.

Another report had suggested the development of the OnePlus 9 Lite that might arrive alongside the regular OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The Lite variant may pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that supports 5G connectivity. Previously, it was tipped that the OnePlus 9 will sit somewhere between the OnePlus 8T and the rumoured vanilla OnePlus 9. This indicates the phone may feature 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display and support at least 65W fast charging.

Moreover, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch this year. The company is rumoured launch two variants of the smartwatch, and recently, the device received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that further hints at its arrival in India. The OnePlus Watch may run on Google's Watch OS out of the box. Its other specifications remain unclear at the moment.