OnePlus Has Confirmed an Affordable Smart TV is Coming to India on July 2

OnePlus launched two premium smart TVs, the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, last year in India. Both the models didn’t gain much attraction primarily because the company has been perceived as a value for money champion and had launched the smart TV range at Rs 69,990. But, it seems that the company is learning from its mistakes, and has now confirmed that a more affordable variant is coming to India next month.

In a Twitter post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says “We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community.” The post also includes a teaser image with the words “Smarter TV. Smarter Price.”

It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gc7WUcVIxJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 8, 2020

The statement is pretty clear. OnePlus will be making a second attempt to capture the smart TV market in India by offering premium features at a more affordable price tag. This means that it will go head to head with a larger number of brands, specifically Xiaomi and Realme.

OnePlus India chief strategy officer Navnit Nakra had earlier confirmed in an interview with The Economic Times, that the company is planning to launch new smart TVs to reach a wider audience. It was also confirmed that a new entry-level smart TV priced around $200 (15,000) followed by a mid-range TV that could be priced around the Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 segment.

There have also been rumours of a new affordable OnePlus smartphone, which was originally supposed to launch with the OnePlus 8 series. It is speculated that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, OnePlus had to change its plans and that the OnePlus Z would now launch in the Summer. Is the company planning to host an event with ‘everything affordable’? In our opinion, it could make a lot of sense to pair both the products at a single launch.

