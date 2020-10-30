OnePlus' HeyMelody App Lets You Download Updates for its TWS and Wireless Earphones on Android Devices

OnePlus has launched a new app for its wireless and true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Dubbed as HeyMelody, the app provides OTA updates for not only OnePlus audio accessories such as the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z but also works for Oppo devices including Oppo Enco W51 earbuds, Oppo Enco X earbuds, and more. The app is meant for those Android devices including, old OnePlus phones that do not have the OnePlus Buds app compatibility. With HeyMelody app for Android, users can also view battery levels of the charging case as well as individual levels for left and right earbuds.

The HeyMelody app by OnePlus is available in early access form on Google Play Store. The app store listing says that the HeyMelody app was published on October 29, and its size will vary with smartphones. According to XDA Developers, the new app works with the OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 series and several non-OnePlus devices such as the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi A3, Realme 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M31s. As mentioned the primary purpose of the app is to deliver OTA firmware updates to OnePlus and Oppo earphones. At the moment, it is unclear whether wireless earphones from OnePlus and Oppo' sibling companies Vivo and Realme would also have the compatibility with the HeyMelody app in the future. The new app provided by OnePlus; however, works with Android devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

OnePlus and Oppo wireless earphones connect with the HeyMelody app via Bluetooth. The earbuds have to be within a range of 15cm of your phone while using the app. Earlier in September, OnePlus had announced the development of the app but its name remained unclear. The company had said that users would also be able to customise touch controls on the OnePlus Buds with the app. Several functionalities of the new HeyMelody app remains unclear at the moment.