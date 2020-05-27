OnePlus Hints At Launching Affordable Smartphone in India: Is it The OnePlus Z?

Right before the launch of the OnePlus 8 series, there was a rumour that OnePlus is planning to bring a third variant this year which would be a more affordable option for the masses. While OnePlus did not reveal the handset, it was assumed to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eventually, speculations suggested that the company would launch this affordable 'OnePlus Z' later in the summer. Now according to new development, it seems that OnePlus has sort of confirmed its plans.

In an interview with Fast Company, CEO Pete Lau spoke about how they want to go back to the company's early years and deliver a more affordable offering. of course he didn't mention the name, but it could very well be the rumoured OnePlus Z. OnePlus, which made its debut in the smartphone market by launching budget-friendly smartphones in the past, has recently diverted from its promises by launching OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

Lau also said that OnePlus does not have any plans to stop making higher-end smartphones but indicated that the company doesn't want to stay in the premium segments and wants to add its product portfolio with more lower-margin smartphones. He also teased that this affordable device is coming soon and that we can soon expect an announcement in India as well.

Lau's comments come at a time when the upcoming OnePlus Z has been the subject of many leaks over the past few weeks and has been widely tipped to launch later this year. Moreover, Lau has assured that the upcoming budget-friendly smartphones would be up to the standard of the existing OnePlus devices as well. The OnePluz Z is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It will also sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400X1080 pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro smartphones, that are priced between Rs 41,999 and Rs 59,999. It also plans to launch truly wireless earphones known was OnePlus Buds in July.