1-min read

OnePlus Hit by Data Breach; Notifies Users that Names, Addresses Leaked

OnePlus said that the hacker's entry point was a loophole in their official website and users might receive spam and phishing emails post the data breach.

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
OnePlus Hit by Data Breach; Notifies Users that Names, Addresses Leaked
Image for Representation

In a major data breach, Chinese handset maker OnePlus has disclosed being hit by a data leak when an "unauthorised party" accessed some customers' order information. It began notifying users about the breach on November 22. However, the company did not say how many users were affected by the data breach. OnePlus says hackers gained access to past customer orders. The exposed information included details like customer names, contact numbers, emails, and shipping addresses, but not passwords or financial details.

"We want to update you that we have discovered that some of our users' order information was accessed by an unauthorised party. We can confirm that all payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, but certain users' name, contact number, email and shipping address may have been exposed," Ziv C., Staff Member, Security Team, OnePlus, wrote in the company forum.

According to the smartphone player, the hacker's entry point was a loophole in its website but did not provide any additional details. Users who were hit by the breach may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of this incident, OnePlus added. "Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident," added Ziv.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

