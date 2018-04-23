OnePlus is Offering 6,000 Tickets For Avengers: Infinity War

OnePlus India tied up with Disney last year to give away 10,000 tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the company is now doing the same for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 6. OnePlus India has announced that it will give away 6,000 tickets for the upcoming Avengers movie, everyone who has purchased a OnePlus device in India is eligible to claim the tickets. These complimentary tickets will be given away by OnePlus in partnership with Paytm. Also mentioned is that these tickets can be available by those OnePlus community members across cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune and Ahmedabad, one can avail the tickets by following these steps:1. Visit OnePlus India's website, which is oneplus.in and register your OnePlus smartphone's IMEI. Choose a city and click 'Get It' button and the ticket coupon code will be generated.2. Following the generation of the ticket coupon code, users can follow the link to the Paytm website, select the available shows and complete the checkout process.The tickets will be available for these movie theatres across 10 cities: PVR ICON Infiniti Mall Versova MUMBAI, PVR Pune Market City (Pune), PVR Kukatpally Forum Mall (Hyderabad), PVR Elante Mall (Chandigarh), PVR Ampa Mall (Chennai), Cinemax Mani Square Mall (Kolkata), PVR DLF Mall of India (Delhi NCR), PVR Forum Mall (Bangalore) and PVR Lulu Mall (Kochi), PVR Acropolis (Ahmedabad).To recall, OnePlus on April 19 announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6.Just like the previous OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 6 will also be an Amazon India exclusive. According to a recent report on the internet the device will launch for Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. Based on the recent rumours and the teasers released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be sporting an iPhone X-like notch design.Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.