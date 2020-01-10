OnePlus is Hosting an Event in China, Could Announce 120Hz Display Technology: Report

OnePlus has announced that it will be hosting an event, which will be held on January 13 in China’s Shenzhen district. The event that is being called, ‘OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting’ will most likely focus on a new display technology that the brand is expected to use in its upcoming phones, stated a report.

If this is the case, then we won't be surprised if the company showcases its 120Hz refresh rate screen for upcoming phones. The brand’s latest offering, the OnePlus 7T series, comes with 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED displays. The report asserts that there are quite a few major developments that are taking place in terms of display fingerprint sensors to in-display camera modules to high refresh rates. However, what the Chinese company plans to discuss in the event is still not confirmed.

This event comes days after the brand showcased its OnePlus Concept One smartphone at the on-going Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas. The device, that was unveiled, has a vertical triple camera system that is placed under an electrochromic glass. With the push of a button, the glass changes from opaque to transparent. This kind of glass is used for sunroofs on luxury cars, airplane windows among others. Furthermore, when the camera is turned on, the three sensors become visible and when turned off the triple cameras become invisible. Moreover, the company has claimed that it takes 0.7 seconds for the glass to transition from transparent to opaque or vice versa.

