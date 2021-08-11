OnePlus Just Teased a Foldable: New Device Incoming Or Is OnePlus Trolling Samsung?

Samsung is all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 tonight during a virtual presentation. Ahead of the Samsung’s showcase, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has also teased a foldable smartphone. This has left a lot of tech enthusiasts scratching their heads as to what is the point behind the teaser from OnePlus - is the company hyping up Samsung’s upcoming launch or is there a OnePlus foldable incoming? In a rather cryptic tweet from the OnePlus USA official Twitter account, OnePlus shared a short video clip that showed a foldable-like device with a starry animation on the display. The clip teases a date and time - 08.11.2021 at 10AM ET (7:30PM IST) - now, this, in a the US date format, means today at the exact same time as Samsung’s Unpacked event for tonight. This means that we will have a better idea as to what the OnePlus teaser means around the time of the Galaxy Z Foldables launch.

The date teased by OnePlus could also mean November 8, 2021 in other formats. If that is the case, then the teaser probably means that the company will launch its first foldable device in November this year. If not, then it will be interesting to see what the company has in store today. Reports suggest that this could be OnePlus’ attempt to either troll or hype-up Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch. However, given the history of OnePlus’s social media management and marketing, it is unlikely that the company will use the space to mock competition, especially before a product announcement.

The device teased in the OnePlus teaser also looks more like a dual-screen device, rather than a foldable display. Reports suggest that OnePlus could also steal Samsung’s thunder tonight and unveil its first foldable device with two displays. OnePlus itself has not clarified anything about the cryptic tweet. Given the interest the tweet has generated, it will be much clearer later in the day as to what the Chinese “flagship killer" is up to.

