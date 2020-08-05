OnePlus Kicks off The Festive Season with These Incredible Offers

Starting with Ganeshotsav in a few days, the festive season is just around the corner. What better way to ring in the celebrations than to upgrade your favourite devices with the best and updated models out there, that too from none other than market leader OnePlus? That’s right, OnePlus is offering its best and latest devices to consumers, that too with additional discounts thrown in. No wonder we can’t look beyond these incredible offers to kickstart the upcoming festive season.

Premium Smartphones with OnePlus 8 Series

The OnePlus 8 series created a splash when it was announced a couple of months ago and fans have been waiting to pick up these true flagship phones any chance they’ve had. OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 8 starting at INR 41,999 and the OnePlus 8 Pro starting at INR 54,999 with no-cost EMI of 9 months during Amazon India’s Prime Day Sale. Customers can also avail a discount of INR 1500 by using HDFC Bank or SBI Bank credit cards and a discount of INR 650 on HDFC debit cards.

The Latest Smart TVs with OnePlus Smart TV

Get ready to bring in your brand-new smart television from OnePlus and transform your viewing habits. Stream the best content on your new OnePlus Smart TV with stunning visual and audio details that no conventional television or laptop can ever match. The Amazon Prime Day Sale has all the three new OnePlus TV models viz., 43Y1, 32Y1 and 55U1 up for grabs, all without breaking the bank. Be sure to buy your new OnePlus Smart TV at 6 PM on August 6. You can also enjoy another exciting offer by picking up the Amazon Dot Echo for just INR 999 on the purchase of any OnePlus TV. Alexa, upgrade my TV ASAP!

Affordable Smartphones with OnePlus Nord

Make way for the ultimate OnePlus Nord with the highest configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in a stunning limited-edition Blue Marble colour that launches on Prime Day. Priced at INR 29,999, this is the highest band of the affordable OnePlus Nord series whose sales are only just beginning. Keep in mind, the pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord broke all records and became the most pre-booked device in Amazon India’s history. Keeping that in mind, one would do well to snag the OnePlus Nord any chance they get.

Elevate your music experience with OnePlus Buds

If you’ve unsuccessfully tried getting your hands on the OnePlus Buds, there’s no better time than now to pick one up. OnePlus Buds are available at INR 4990 on Amazon India, Flipkart and OnePlus’ online store, so there’s no excuse not to pick one up right away.

Trust the best with OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has a separate fanbase that is all it's own. Dedicated users who swear by it can pick up the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z during the ongoing Amazon sale before it goes out of stock.

With so many interesting offers lined up over the next few days, OnePlus fans are definitely in for a treat like no other. Be sure to take this opportunity to kickstart your festive season.

The writer is an independent Journalist.