OnePlus Launch Event In India Confirmed For April 28: OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite And More Expected

OnePlus India has confirmed its event on April 28, where the company is likely to bring a slew of products for consumers in the country. The invite has been publicly shared via Twitter, and the April 28 event is slated for 7 PM, which makes it a virtual affair yet again.

More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYouGet your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/BYkzGwN1I8 pic.twitter.com/lhuSgww3Za — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 11, 2022

The invite gives us a few hints about the product expected to be announced.

You can clearly see the layout for two smartphones and a single model of the true wireless earbuds. Going by these itself, it is assumed that the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord Buds could be launched at the event on Thursday, April 28.

All three products have been spotted in the wild over the past few weeks. The OnePlus 10R 5G has made its round to the certification standards in the country. While the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord Buds leaked renders have more or less confirmed their existence. OnePlus sharing this invite on Monday confirms these products, since India is a top market for the company, outside of China.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be the affordable version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G which came out a few months back. The phone is expected to carry a 120Hz Full HD+ display, powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable.

Nord CE 2 Lite gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone’s 5000mAh battery is likely to support 33W fast charging.

As for the OnePlus 10R 5G, this device could get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and possibly support 65W/80W fast charging. The final product is the Nord Buds which is likely to borrow its design and features from the OnePlus Buds Z but carry a lower price tag for consumers.

We still have a few weeks to go for the OnePlus event, before that we should get more details about these upcoming products.

