OnePlus Launches New App Called Clipt to Make Sharing Files, Images, Text Between Two Devices Easier

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced a new app for Android called Clipt. Clipt aims to make moving files, images, and even text between devices much easier. The app has been developed by OnePlus’ OneLab team, which was created in an effort to experiment more within the company. “If you’ve ever emailed yourself an image, messaged yourself on a chat app just to get something on your phone, or been annoyed with the 25MB limit on email clients then we think you will love this app," OnePlus said in a post on its official community forum. OnePlus says that the app creates a link between two devices to seamlessly connect and Chrome extension creates a link between your devices to seamlessly connect your clipboard. “Once installed you can copy on one device and paste on another or use it to send files back and forth easily, connected to as many devices as you’d like," the company said.

OnePlus said that it developed Clipt after it realised how difficult it is to send files and copied text from one device to another. The new app aims to make that process easier and more seamless. OnePlus, in its official announcement, said that Clipt uses your Google Drive to transfer the data, and the company only identifies the data to tell the other devices so it’s safe and secure. The Clipt app also asks access to read and write Google storage, but Clipt can only download the files it creates and it’s siloed.

OnePlus urged users to try out the Clipt app and let the company know their thoughts. It said that if users find bugs, then they should report them in the app, and if they like it, they should review it on the play store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here