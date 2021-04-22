OnePlus Launches No-Frills Gaming Triggers for Android and iOS Phones in India, Priced at Rs 1,099

OnePlus, for years has claimed that its smartphones are suitable for gamers with ultra-fast responsive screen and gaming mode to tweak the overall performance. The company has now quietly launched OnePlus Gaming Triggers to take the gaming experience one step above. The gaming triggers have been around for a few years, and they don’t come with impressive tech but are an easy solution to replace the classic four-fingered grip style. Overall, gaming triggers remove the hassle of purchasing a gamepad to play battle royale-style titles like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, and more, and they are also easy to carry. The idea behind the new OnePlus Gaming Triggers is simple - users can clip the two trigger on both ends of the screen that provide tactile feedback based on what happens in-game. The triggers can be used on devices with 11.5mm in thickness, and they can work on Apple iPhones as well.

Each trigger is also independent of the side of the device they are placed on, enabling users to use either of them on both the left and right-hand side of the smartphone. The OnePlus Gaming Triggers weigh 22 grams and made of zinc alloy metal. The company says the gaming triggers use Omron switches for superior feedback and feature in a single black colour finish. The development was also shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who said, “We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly ‘clicky,’ and, yes, beautiful. We also made sure they work with many other phones—because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices."

However, these no-frills gaming triggers are quite pricey due to their metal finish. Users in India can purchase the OnePlus Gaming Triggers for Rs 1,099 via the OnePlus website. The global availability details remain unclear at the moment.

