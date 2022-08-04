OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 13: All Your Questions Answered About Next OnePlus UI

OnePlus last night launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India and across the world during an offline event in New York City. Alongside the latest flagship, OnePlus has also launched the next generation of its Android skin OxygenOS 13, which will come with an all-new design, making it look very similar to Oppo’s ColorOS Android skin. Let’s take a look at everything that is new with the OnePlus OxygenOS 13.

WHEN WILL OXYGENOS 13 LAUNCH?

OxygenOS 13 is said to be made available in Open Beta soon and will be launched first on the OnePlus 10 Pro first. The next generation of OxygenOS will also be rolled out for the newly-launched OnePlus 10T 5G later this year. No timeline has been given for the public rollout and when the OxygenOS 13 update will be launched on other OnePlus devices.

WHICH ONEPLUS DEVICES WILL GET OXYGENOS 13 UPDATE

In case you are wondering if your OnePlus smartphone will get OxygenOS 13, look no further. Here is a complete list of OnePlus devices that are eligible for getting the OxygenOS 13 update:

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Basically, OnePlus 8 and newer flagships will get the OxygenOS 13 update, while in the OnePlus Nord series, OnePlus Nord 2 and newer devices are eligible for the OxygenOS 13 update.

WHAT’S NEW WITH OXYGENOS 13

The most obvious change with OxygenOS 13 will be that OnePlus is promising an all-new design that the company says is “inspired by water.” The company is calling this design language “Aquamorphic Design.” From what it looks like, the new design is a transition towards a more ColorOS-like interface, something that OnePlus has been criticised for earlier. The user interface will feature softer, more round edges for windows for a more pleasant viewing experience.

Apart from appearance, there are other performance improvements and new features that will come with OxygenOS 13. Firstly, OnePlus users will get an always-on display feature. On the OxygenOS 13 Always-On display, users can integrate apps like Spotify and Bitmoji as well. Further, the launcher will also get improvements, and there will be a new Sidebar Toolbox, which we have seen on Oppo’s ColourOS. It works in the same way in that you can add applications or actions to it, and immediately start them by swiping the toolbox out.

Other new features include introduction of Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support, audio switch for switching seamlessly between Bluetooth headphones and earphones, and Nearby Share and App streaming for sharing the phone’s display with ChromeOS devices. OxygenOS 13 will also bring a new feature called Private Safe 2.0, which secures data, documents, and media files in a virtual safe so that they can’t be accessed by other applications.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here