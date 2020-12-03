OnePlus Launches OxygenOS Closed Beta Program for OnePlus 8T Owners, Requires Signing an NDA

OnePlus is opening up its OxygenOS closed beta program for OnePlus 8T owners this week. The new OnePlus program will let select members of the OnePlus community share their feedback with OnePlus staff in the early stages of development. This will not only allow users to find bugs in OnePlus software, but also help the company get a better idea in order to shape the product that is being tested.

"The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff. This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public," OnePlus said while making the announcement. The company also said that those signing up for the OnePlus Closed Beta Group are also required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with OnePlus. The beta program is limited to 200 testers. Hence, those who want to apply will have to act fast. OnePlus says that in order to join the closed beta program, users need to own a OnePlus 8T smartphone, already be a member of the OnePlus community, and be willing to share feedback through Slack. Those who meet the abovementioned requirements can apply for the closed beta program on the OnePlus Community forums.

The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 42,990 in India and comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 8T has a quad rear camera setup and a single front camera placed in the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. The smartphone supports 5G and comes with OnePlus' super fast 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology.