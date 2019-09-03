OnePlus Lists Zen Mode as Stand-Alone App on Google Play Store

The launch of OnePlus 7 series also saw the introduction of a now popular feature called Zen Mode which allowed users to restrict the usage of their smartphones for everything else other than for calls and taking pictures for 20 minutes. Taking a step further, OnePlus has now officially launched the Oxygen OS-only Zen Mode as a standalone app on the Google Play Store. Though the feature is still just compatible with select OnePlus phones, the introduction of a stand-alone app indicates that the mode may be pushed to other smartphones from the company as well.

On activating the Zen Mode, users can’t use their smartphones for opening any apps, sending text messages, changing settings, or performing any possible functions other than making or receiving calls and using the Camera app to take photos. However, after you snap a photo you can’t view your full gallery to edit or post that photo to social media. Also, while you can receive calls from anyone, you can only make emergency phone calls. Also, once activated, the Zen Mode can’t be deactivated before the 20-minute break gets over.

According to various media reports, with the launch of the app, OnePlus may now add some important customization in subsequent system updates, including increasing the 20-minute timeframe. According to a report, users will now soon be able to choose between four options for the duration of the Zen Mode: 20, 30, 40, and 60-minute breaks. Future updates may also add a new “Scheduled Reminder” section in the app settings, which will allow the app to send a reminder to users to set up Zen Mode.

